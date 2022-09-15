scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

BHU introduces new research scheme for PhD students; check details

Under this scheme, PhD scholars will be provided an opportunity to spend one semester (six months) in a reputed university or research laboratory in India to carry out research.

Visiting research scholar will receive a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 15,000 which will be in addition to the usual fellowship.

The Banaras Hindu University today launched a six month External Research Experience for PhD students which will help foster good quality research. Research scholars with a very good academic profile at undergraduate and postgraduate level, having completed their course work and quality publications to their credit will be eligible to apply for the programme.

Under this scheme, PhD scholars will be provided an opportunity to spend one semester (six months) in a reputed university or research laboratory in India to carry out research. They will also be able to utilise this opportunity for developing experimental, theoretical or professional skills. Students benefiting from the scheme will be exposed to a diverse, multicultural and competitive research atmosphere which in turn will help them excel academically and professionally.

In this programme, the visiting research scholar will receive a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 15,000 which will be in addition to the usual fellowship.

“We want our PhD students to carry out high quality research for their thesis and prepare themselves for challenging assignments ahead. This scheme will enable them to carry out research in a diverse and multicultural environment and gain very valuable experience,” Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

The scheme, implemented as part of the Institution of Eminence, BHU, is being managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC) headed by Prof. D. S. Pandey.

