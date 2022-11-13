BHU gives another opportunity for admission in UG, PG courses

The decision was taken after some students requested the university to give them a chance in the ongoing admission process. (Representative image. File)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday announced that the candidates will be given another opportunity to get admission in UG and PG courses at the varsity. Candidates who have registered themselves but not submitted preference entry form earlier will now be considered for admission during the mop up/spot round schedule. The process will take place at the official BHU website — bhuonline.in.

This process will take place for admissions to UG and PG courses where seats remain vacant, strictly on merit basis and subject to their eligibility. The decision was taken after some students requested the university to give them a chance in the ongoing admission process.

“The University Admission Coordination Board held on 10.11.2022 considered the request of applicants to allow them filling the preference entry form so that they can participate in the ongoing admission process of UG and PG courses,” the varsity said in a press release.

Candidates interested in undergraduate (UG) courses now have time till November 14 to register, the mop up round will take place between November 15 and 16. For postgraduate (PG) courses, admission will take place till November 21, and mop up round will take place on November 22 and 23.