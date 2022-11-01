scorecardresearch
BHU forms panel to study issues raised by students on fee revision

'BHU has time and again stated that no revision has been made effective for the current students of BHU and they will continue to pay the existing fee till their course of study is completed,' an official statement noted.

BHU fee hike, Banaras Hindu University, BHU fee issues, BHU fee increaseBHU officials reiterated that the new structure is only applicable to the candidates taking admission in academic session 2022-23 onwards. (Representative image. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today formed a panel to look into the issues raised by some students through their representations regarding the proposed fee structure in some programmes from academic session 2022-23 onwards.

BHU officials reiterated that the new structure is only applicable to the candidates taking admission in academic session 2022-23 onwards.

Read |4 BHU research scholars selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

“The university has time and again stated that no revision has been made effective for the current students of BHU and they will continue to pay the existing fee till their course of study is completed,” the university stated.

However, since a few students have even then submitted representations about fee issues, the Vice-Chancellor, Sudhir Kumar Jainm has decied to set up a committee to look into these issues.

This committee will look into and “apprise the fees structure as proposed and implemented in the academic session 2022-23 and onwards and also look into the representations made by student groups,” the varsity clarified in its official notice.

Also read |IIT Madras, BHU to be knowledge partners for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

Additionally, the committee will also bridge the communication gap with the selected students of representative groups.

This committee is chaired by Prof. Yashwant Singh, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences. Prof. A. S. Raghubanshi, Director, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Prof. Madhoolika Agrawal, Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. A. K. Nema, Dean of Students, and Prof. Abhimanyu Singh, Chief Proctor, have been inducted in the committee as members. Dr. Pushyamitra Trivedi, Dy. Registrar, Academic, is the member secretary of the committee. 

