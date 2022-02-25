BHU faculties to pick one among three options for conducting semester end exams

In a high level meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided that faculties of all departments may pick any one of the three suggested options of conducting the ensuing semester-end examinations.

The varsity has presented three options of – online mode (open book examination), conventional offline mode and option to students to pick any one of the above two options. The faculty has to make a decision selecting any one of the three models of evaluation after consultation with their Heads of Departments, teachers and students.

The meeting also took note of the requirement of regulatory bodies to conduct classes and hold examinations in offline mode in some of the courses/programmes.

The university reopened its campus for second year students of all the courses and first year students of many courses on February 21. The process of hostel allotment is underway which is being done on double occupancy basis now. It is to be noted that classes for final year and Ph.D had already started.