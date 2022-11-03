BHU extends deadline to apply for Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan internship, stipend Rs 20,000

Banaras Hindu University today extended the deadline to apply for the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship till November 9. Interested and eligible students can apply through the dean of respective departments.

The disciplines that are covered by the programme are Library Sciences, Physical Education, Education, Performing arts and visual arts. The stipend for the internship programme is Rs 20,000 per month and the duration is one year.

Interns will be deployed as per the requirement depending on their qualification and available opportunities. Only BHU students who have passed their PG courses in the respective subjects during the academic year 2021-22, can apply for the internship.

They will be selected on the basis of their academic performance and interview.

There are 20 seats available for students from Library science ( 15 for M Lib and Information Science and 5 for MCA/MSc (Computers)). There are 20 posts for physical education, 20 for education ( 16 for MEd and 4 for MEd (Special Education)). There are 20 vacant seats for performing arts ( 11 for Tabla, 5 for vocals, 2 for Violin, and 1 each for Bharatnatyam and Kathak) and lastly there are 20 seats for visual arts (5 each for painting and plastic art, 4 for applied arts and 3 each for Textile Design and Pottery Ceramics)

The internship programme was announced on October 13. It is managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC).