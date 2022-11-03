scorecardresearch
BHU extends deadline to apply for Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan internship, stipend Rs 20,000

BHU Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship: The students can apply for the internship by contacting their dean of the respective department. The internship is being provided in five disciplines.

BHU, Banaras Hindu University, BHU internship programme, BHU Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship, BHU Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship deadline extendedBHU Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship: It is a one-year long programme (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)

Banaras Hindu University today extended the deadline to apply for the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship till November 9. Interested and eligible students can apply through the dean of respective departments.

The disciplines that are covered by the programme are Library Sciences, Physical Education, Education, Performing arts and visual arts. The stipend for the internship programme is Rs 20,000 per month and the duration is one year.

Read |BHU launches internship programme, to offer monthly stipend of Rs 20,000

Interns will be deployed as per the requirement depending on their qualification and available opportunities. Only BHU students who have passed their PG courses in the respective subjects during the academic year 2021-22, can apply for the internship.

They will be selected on the basis of their academic performance and interview.

Also read |BHU forms panel to study issues raised by students on fee revision

There are 20 seats available for students from Library science ( 15 for M Lib and Information Science and 5 for MCA/MSc (Computers)). There are 20 posts for physical education, 20 for education ( 16 for MEd and 4 for MEd (Special Education)). There are 20 vacant seats for performing arts ( 11 for Tabla, 5 for vocals, 2 for Violin, and 1 each for Bharatnatyam and Kathak) and lastly there are 20 seats for visual arts (5 each for painting and plastic art, 4 for applied arts and 3 each for Textile Design and Pottery Ceramics)

The internship programme was announced on October 13. It is managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC).

