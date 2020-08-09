BHU entrance test rescheduled for UG, PG admission

BHU UG, PG entrance test 2020 will be held between August 24 and September 14. File Photo BHU UG, PG entrance test 2020 will be held between August 24 and September 14. File Photo

BHU UG, PG entrance test 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has rescheduled the entrance examinations for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance exam will be conducted in two phases between August 24 and September 14. The revised schedule for the entrance exam can be downloaded from the website- bhuonline.in.

The entrance exam for postgraduate programmes- LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA will be held from August 24 to 31, 2020, the university notification mentioned.

For the remaining undergraduate programmes, the entrance test viz. BA (Hons), BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom — FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held in the second phase on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020.

The university will release the entire schedule of second phase of entrance tests will be available by August 17, 2020. The admit card for the entrance test will be released soon at bhuonline.in, and the candidates can download the hall ticket from the website.

The university comprises of five institutes- the Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Institute of Science and Institute of Management Studies. It even has 16 faculties, 135 departments, a Mahila Mahavidyalaya and 2 Interdisciplinary Schools.

