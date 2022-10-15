BHU clarifies on fee hike notice, ‘only applicable to fresh admissions’

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released today a notification clarifying the fee hike speculations. The university stated that the new fee hike system only applies to candidates taking admissions in the annual year 2022-23.

“It has come to the notice of Banaras Hindu University administration that misleading information regarding BHU’s fee structure is being shared and spread over social media and other platforms by some persons. It is being falsely claimed that the fee of BHU students has been hiked, which is untrue and unfounded,” the notification reads.

“The decision of nominal increase in some elements of the fee structure was taken before the academic session 2019-20 and it is not a new development. In fact, students who for any reason ended up paying any additional amount than the effective fee are being refunded the difference. The decision to refund the money was taken in August 2022 and has been communicated to all the institutes and faculties. Any refund claims of students are being processed with utmost priority,” the university further clarified.

The authorities also appealed to the students and stakeholders not to fall for any kind of misinformation.