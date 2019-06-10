BHU CHS SET results 2019: How to check?

BHU CHS SET results 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the results for Central Hindu School (CHS) School Entrance Test. The students who have appeared for the entrance tests can check their results on the official website bhuonline.in.

The School Entrance Test (SET) was conducted to enrol students in the school from April 25, 2019. The entrance exam for admission to class 11 Arts and commerce will be conducted on April 25, 2019 and for biology, it will be on April 27, 2019. For class 11 Mathematics exam will be on April 28, 2019 and for class 6 exam will be on April 29, 2019.

Meanwhile, the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) for admission to the varsity will be released between June 15 and June 20, as per the official notification. The UET exam was conducted between May 12 and May 16, and the PET exam was conducted from May 12 to May 21 this year.

BHU CHS SET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

About BHU

The Banaras Hindu University comprises of five institutes- the Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, the Institute of Science and the Institute of Management Studies. It has 16 faculties, 135 departments, a Mahila Mahavidyalaya and 2 Interdisciplinary Schools. The university also has its own airstrip and three helipads, which are used to train NCC cadets.