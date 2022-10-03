scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

BHU announces two welfare schemes for PwD, BPL students

Detailing the schemes, the University Vice-Chancellor said every year Rs. 25,000 will be transferred into the bank accounts of all the divyang students of BHU

Banaras Hindu University has announced two major schemes to benefit divyang students and those who are below poverty line.

Detailing the schemes, the University Vice-Chancellor said every year Rs. 25,000 will be transferred into the bank accounts of all the divyang students of Banaras Hindu University. Under the second scheme, BPL card holder students shall be eligible to receive a financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 per annum. This will also be transferred directly into their accounts. 

Prof Jain said that student welfare and their all-round development is the topmost priority of Banaras Hindu University and the institution will take all possible steps to ensure this. Several new initiatives have also been recently launched for the purpose. He further said that the university will also consider increasing the amount of scholarships in future.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain said that while institutions and those working there, must be sensitive towards the students with special needs, merely being sensitive isn’t enough. These sensitivities and sensibilities must be translated in measures that benefit the students directly. 

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 03:33:38 pm
