BHU UET, PET admit card 2019 released: How to download

BHU admit card 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the undergraduate and postgraduate level entrance tests (UET and PET) 2019. Candidates who have applied for admission at the varsity can download their respective admit cards from the official website, bhu.ac.in.

The UET or undergraduate entrance test and the PET or postgraduate entrance test will be conducted from May 14 to 17, 2019 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses respectively. The exam will be a written test.

BHU admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘click here for UET, PET..’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘admit card UET 2019/admit crd PET 2019’

Step 6: Log-in using email or registration number

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Students need to download the admit card and take a print out. On the day of the examination, each candidate will have to bring a copy of their admit card, without the same no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The PET will be conducted across 115 cities and the UET will be conducted in 45 cities. Both the exams will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 9 am and the evening shift will begin at 3 pm. The exam will be for 2 hours 30 minutes duration.