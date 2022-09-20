BHU Admissions: Registration for UG programmes begin; check how to apply

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has today started the registration for all undergraduate programmes. Interested candidates can now visit the official BHU website — bhuonline.in — to apply for UG courses.

The admission portal is open only for those candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates have time till October 3 to register for UG courses.

“Candidates are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission. The process of admission will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate. They are also advised to keep checking their emails and university website regularly for updates and relevant information,” an official release from the varsity stated.