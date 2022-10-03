BHU Admissions 2022: UG application deadline extended to October 8

BHU Admissions 2022: The window to register for undergraduate admissions at Banaras Hindu University is now open till October 8 and the preference entry is open till October 9. Interested candidates can apply at the official website– bhuonline.in. The deadline to register for undergraduate programme was earlier October 3.

The official release stated that the portal will remain suspended for preference entry on October 4 and 5 due to updation of data received from NTA. “Candidates can proceed with preference entry from October 6 to 9. Candidates are advised to keep checking their emails and university website regularly for updates and relevant information.”

BHU Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– bhuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Click here to apply’

Step 3: Register on the portal by using your CUET Application No. (User Id) and CUET Exam Roll No (as Password)

Step 4: Once registered, enter the details including CUET score card, class 10, 12 marksheets, etc…

Step 5: Once you have entered the details click on submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

The application fee is non refundable, for general/OBC/EWS candidates it is Rs. 200, and for SC/ST/PwD candidates it is Rs 100. No changes can be made in the application form after submitting the application fees.

Before registering to the programme, the candidate should have class 12 marksheet and subject eligibility (if any). The candidate must have appeared in CUET examination as per the eligibility of the specific course given in BHU UET bulletin.

The university website mentioned, “the university shall not be responsible for any error committed by the candidate while registering and no communication on this behalf shall be entertained.”