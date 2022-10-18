scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

BHU Admissions 2022: PG registration through CUET begins; here’s how to register

BHU Admissions 2022: Candidates can register at the official website — bhuonline.in. This was the debut year for Common University Entrance Test PG.

BHU Admissions 2022: Only students who appeared for CUET PG can apply to BHU

BHU Admissions 2022: The Banaras Hindu University today opened its registration window for postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — bhuonline.in.

Before registering for the PG courses, aspirants should ensure that they have completed graduation from a recognised university and meet the eligibility criteria given in the PET bulletin. Also, interested candidates must have appeared for the CUET PG examination and should meet the eligibility criteria for the given subject.

BHU Admissions 2022: How to register for PG admissions

Step 1: Go to the official website — bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for PG admissions

Step 3: Enter your CUET application number and roll number

Step 4: Once registered, choose the subject and upload the required documents

Step 5: Save and submit the application and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

As of now, the varsity has not yet announced a deadline for filling the application for post graduate programmes.

If a candidate makes a mistake while entering the details in the application form, the university will not entertain any communication regarding the same.

This was the debut year for CUET PG, and exams were successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from September 1 to 12. This year, the common entrance test was not made compulsory for central or state universities, but the Banaras Hindu University opted for it and received nearly 3.53 lakh applications.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:04:02 pm
