Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

BHU Admissions 2022: First cut-off released for UG programmes

All the candidates who are eligible to take admission as per the cut-off are advised to submit their fee before the deadline by using their student portal login credentials.

bhu admissions, bhu first cut-offCandidates can check the cut-off list at the official website - bhuonline.in (File image)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today released the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions based on CUET scores. Candidates can check the cut-off list at the official website – bhuonline.in

All the candidates who are eligible to take admission as per the cut-off are advised to submit their fee before the deadline by using their student portal login credentials. For locking courses/subject, a locking email has been provided on the student portal, from where candidates can send their request to the concerned admission committee.

“Candidates are advised to use a desktop system or a laptop to make fee payment in order to avoid any glitches which they may face while opening the portal using their mobile phones. Candidates who fail to submit their fee within the stipulated time will not be able to avail the offer of admission in subsequent cut-off rounds in a particular programme,” the university notified. 

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 04:19:35 pm
