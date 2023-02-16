BHU Admission 2023: Registration for UG courses to begin from last week of May

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin the registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) courses in the last week of May 2023. Candidates have to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) to apply for BHU admission 2023.

The last date to submit CUET UG 2023 application form is March 12. Candidates willing to take admission in BHU are required to register themselves through the online portal of the university — bhuonline.in — by paying the requisite registration fee. Candidates can apply for CUET 2023 registration from the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“Candidates will be selected for admission in such courses in order of merit on the basis of marks secured in the entrance test conducted by the NTA provided he/she fulfills the minimum eligibility criteria and minimum qualifying marks in the test,” the BHU said.

BHU UG Admissions 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BHU website — bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for UG’ link.

Step 3: Register and fill the application form with the required personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Upload required documents and pay the application fees, if required.

Step 5: Download and save the form after submitting.

Minimum qualifications

Minimum qualifying marks in an entrance test conducted by the NTA for such courses will be determined as following:

— For General, OBC category candidates: Not less than 35 per cent of the marks obtained by the topper of the concerned categories in the concerned entrance test;

— For SC, ST candidates: Not less than 25 per cent of the marks obtained by the topper of the concerned categories in the concerned entrance test.

There are certain courses under the UG programme of the university, which have more than one component of assessment in the entrance examination. Admission to such courses will be on the basis of a composite merit consisting of marks in the entrance test (BHU UET 2023) and other components of assessment in the entrance test.