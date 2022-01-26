BHU admissions open for PhD, MPhil programmes: Check deadline and how to apply

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for admissions to PhD, MPhil, integrated MPhil PhD programmes for the 2021-22 session. Interested candidates can visit BHU’s official website — bhuonline.in — to apply for the above mentioned programmes.

The last date for submission of the online application is February 15, 2022.

BHU application process: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – bhuonline.in

Step 2: Register on the BHU entrance test portal (RET 2021-22).

Step 3: Select the particular programme you wish to pursue

Step 4: Application form will show up on the screen. Fill in all the required details.

Step 5: After completing the application, a review page will be available. Press ‘confirm’ button to submit if the details are correct. Make sure all details are correct, and click on edit if alteration is needed.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Candidates have to make sure that the passport-sized photo and the signature should be in colour and in “jpeg” format. The photo files should not exceed 100KB. Candidates will have to pay application fees online through given online payment services such as net banking, credit card or debit card. If online services are not available, candidates can pay through challan through any branch of HDFC bank.