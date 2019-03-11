BHU admission 2019: UET, PET last date extended; check exam dates

BHU admission 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the last date for applying for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses through UET and PET entrance exam respectively. Now, interested students can apply till March 16, 2019, for the same at bhuonline.in.

The Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) will be conducted across 115 cities and the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) will be conducted in 45 cities, according to the official notification.

Earlier the last date to apply was March 9 which now has been extended. Except for the common test, there will be separate tests for each subject.

BHU admission 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply for admission’ under undergraduate or postgraduate depending upon course applying for

Step 3: Click on ‘register yourself’

Step 4: Fill details, click sign-up

Step 5: Use login-id to sign in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

The UET exams will begin from May 12 and conclude on May 16. The PET exam will begin from May 12 and end on May 21, 2019.

Both the exams will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 9 am and the evening shift will begin at 3 pm. The exam will be for 2 hours 30 minutes duration.