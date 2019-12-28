Bhopal: MA students asked difference between extremists, terrorists

University PRO Dr K S Gurjar said a showcause notice has been served on the Morena-based paper setter and he has been asked to give his explanation within 24 hours. University PRO Dr K S Gurjar said a showcause notice has been served on the Morena-based paper setter and he has been asked to give his explanation within 24 hours.

A question asking post-graduate political science students to explain the difference between “extremists” and “revolutionary terrorists” has invited the wrath of the BJP, forcing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to order a probe.

On December 20, MA (third semester) students of Jiwaji University, Gwalior, in a theory paper (Political Philosophy-III: Modern Indian Political Thought), were asked, “Describe the activities of (a) Revolutionary Terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?’

Days later, some student leaders of Government PG College, Guna, approached principal B K Tiwari, objecting to the term. Tiwari said the college had no role to play because the question paper is set by the university. He apprised the university administration of the protest.

“Are revolutionaries being taught or understood as terrorists in MP? If you can’t respect them, don’t at least insult them,’’ senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

University PRO Dr K S Gurjar told The Indian Express a showcause notice has been served on the Morena-based paper setter and he has been asked to give his explanation within 24 hours. The university will decide on the action after getting the reply.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari said he has ordered a probe and strict action would be taken against the guilty. He said since he took over as the minister, he has ensured that mistakes like this are not repeated.

He also said the BJP has no moral right to question the Congress because revolutionaries were born out of Congress philosophy. “Congress has always accorded highest respect to the revolutionaries and showed the terrorists their place,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App