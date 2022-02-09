Bhopal college to soon offer MBBS course in Hindi, minister announces

The Madhya Pradesh government is aiming to kickstart an MBBS course in Hindi in Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical College from the next academic session, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang announced. He also claimed that MP would be the first to offer a Hindi-medium MBBS course.

“Directives have been issued to start the MBBS course in Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical College in Hindi from the next session starting within two months. A 14-member committee headed by Medical Education Director Dr Jiten Shukla has been constituted to prepare the work plan for the MBBS Hindi curriculum,” he told PTI.

He added that this step has been taken after the state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on this Republic Day that the state will soon launch MBBS and other medical courses in Hindi.

“The minister had talked to the subject experts some days ago in order to get books prepared in in Hindi for first-year MBBS students in the presence of Atal Bihari Hindi University and Gandhi Medical College functionaries. Lectures will also be delivered in Hindi,” a state public relations department official told PTI.

“In the first phase, students who opt for Hindi as the medium of instruction will be taught in Hindi and English for two months each. Further steps will be taken after their assessment. In the second phase, supplementary books for Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry subjects will be prepared,” he said.

As of now, three committees are overseeing the action plan for this new course.