Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 92 90 88 86 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92.66 90 87 86 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 89 87 85 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 93 91 89 87 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 95 91 90 88 90 93 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91 89 88 87 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science 90 88 87 86 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 93 90 89 87 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 90 88 87 86 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.5 92 91 89 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92 90 89 88 88 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88 86 84 83 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 93.66 90 87 85 89 92 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 87 85 83 82 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 89 87 Closed 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 89 88 85 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science 87 85 83 82 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89.66 88 86 85 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 92 90 88 86 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.5 90 88 86 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 89.33 85 84.66 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 89.33 88 84 83 89 89 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91.66 89 82 81 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 91.66 89 85 84 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 86.66 85 84 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91 88 86 85 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86 84 80 79 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 84 83 79 78 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 87 84 81 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 86 84 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 93 89 85 83 88 90 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 88 86 80 79 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science 84 83 80 79 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86 83 81 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 92.33 88 83 81 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 86.33 84 75 74 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91.33 88.33 81 79 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science 83 81 76 75 81 81 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 86 83 81 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 84 81 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 86 81 79 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 88 83 81 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 83.66 79 78 85.66 85.66 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 81.33 80 74 73 78 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 83.33 75 72 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 91.66 87 81 79 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 85 80 78 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 86.66 80 77 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 81 79 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science Closed 79.33 72 70 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 85 80 78 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed 78.33 69 67 77 77 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 85 81.33 70 68 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 79 77 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89 85 79 77 84 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 90.66 Closed 78 75 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 88 74 76 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 77 75 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 80 67 65 79 79 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 86 Closed 74 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed 76 65 63 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 83 Closed 68 81 81 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science Closed 77 68 65 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.33 Closed Closed 75 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 84.33 78 75 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87.66 84 Closed 73 82 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 89 86 Closed 70 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 82 Closed 65 78 79 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 72 70 81 82 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 85 78 70 82 83 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 80 70 83 84 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 83 75 Closed 82 83 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science Closed 74 63 60 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 79 Closed 60 76 77 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed 72 60 58 74 75 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 86 82 78 70 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 74 70 82 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 84 Closed 62 78 80 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 51 71 75 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 79 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 60 79 81 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science Closed Closed Closed 50.00 70 73 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 76 73.00 Closed 73 76 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed Closed Closed 50.00 70 72 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 75.00 62.00 78 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 82 Closed 63 79 81 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 79 Closed Closed 74 76 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 58 75 81 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 81.66 Closed 60 78 81 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 77 Closed Closed 72 76 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed Closed Closed 47 68 72 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 48 69 75 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Closed 85.33 Closed Closed 75 79 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 83 Closed 58 76 80 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed 71 Closed 71 76 B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science Closed Closed 59 48 68 73 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 73 59 75 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 82 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.