Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
92
90
88
86
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92.66
90
87
86
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
89
87
85
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
93
91
89
87
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
95
91
90
88
90
93
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91
89
88
87
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
90
88
87
86
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
93
90
89
87
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
90
88
87
86
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.5
92
91
89
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92
90
89
88
88
88
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88
86
84
83
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
93.66
90
87
85
89
92
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
87
85
83
82
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
89
87
Closed
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
89
88
85
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
87
85
83
82
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89.66
88
86
85
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
92
90
88
86
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.5
90
88
86
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
89.33
85
84.66
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
89.33
88
84
83
89
89
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91.66
89
82
81
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
91.66
89
85
84
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
86.66
85
84
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91
88
86
85
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86
84
80
79
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
84
83
79
78
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
87
84
81
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
86
84
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
93
89
85
83
88
90
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
88
86
80
79
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
84
83
80
79
85
85
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86
83
81
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
92.33
88
83
81
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
86.33
84
75
74
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91.33
88.33
81
79
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
83
81
76
75
81
81
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
86
83
81
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
84
81
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
86
81
79
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
88
83
81
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
83.66
79
78
85.66
85.66
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
81.33
80
74
73
78
78
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
83.33
75
72
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
91.66
87
81
79
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
85
80
78
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
86.66
80
77
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
81
79
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
Closed
79.33
72
70
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
85
80
78
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
78.33
69
67
77
77
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
85
81.33
70
68
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
79
77
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89
85
79
77
84
84
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
90.66
Closed
78
75
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
88
74
76
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
77
75
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
80
67
65
79
79
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
86
Closed
74
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
76
65
63
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
83
Closed
68
81
81
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
Closed
77
68
65
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.33
Closed
Closed
75
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
84.33
78
75
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87.66
84
Closed
73
82
82
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
89
86
Closed
70
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
82
Closed
65
78
79
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
72
70
81
82
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
85
78
70
82
83
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
80
70
83
84
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
83
75
Closed
82
83
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
Closed
74
63
60
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
79
Closed
60
76
77
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
72
60
58
74
75
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
86
82
78
70
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
74
70
82
83
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
84
Closed
62
78
80
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
51
71
75
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
79
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
79
81
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
50.00
70
73
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
76
73.00
Closed
73
76
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
Closed
Closed
50.00
70
72
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
75.00
62.00
78
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
82
Closed
63
79
81
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
74
76
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
82
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
75
81
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
81.66
Closed
60
78
81
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
77
Closed
Closed
72
76
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
68
72
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
69
75
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
Closed
85.33
Closed
Closed
75
79
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
83
Closed
58
76
80
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
71
Closed
71
76
B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
Closed
Closed
59
48
68
73
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
73
59
75
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
82
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

