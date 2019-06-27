Toggle Menu
Bharati College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Bharati College (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Bharati College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Bharati College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
88
85
80
80
90
B.A (Hons) English
90
88
85
85
80
90
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
72
72
70
70
76
B.A (Hons) History
78
74
76
72
68
78
B.A (Hons) Journalism
92
90
88
88
82
92
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
84
82
82
77
87
B.A (Hons) Psychology
96
94
95
92
86
96
B.Com
89
85
80
75
75
89
B.Com (Hons)
91
86
82
80
80
91
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
55
55
55
50
60
B.A (Hons) Sociology
89
85
86
85
79
89
B.A Programme
83
79
81
81
78
83
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
87
75
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) English
88
78
65
65
60
88
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
70
70
64
60
60
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
70
70
68
70
76
B.A Programme
80
75
75
75
70
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86
81
80
75
70
70
B.A (Hons) Journalism
90
85
80
80
60
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
58
50
50
50
45
58
B.A (Hons) Psychology
91
87
85
85
80
86
B.A (Hons) Sociology
86
82
80
80
75
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
79
75
75
75
B.Com
88
81
77
70
75
70
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
88.5
87
Closed
73
70
75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
70
67
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
85.5
82
80
75
75
B.A (Hons) Sociology
85.5
80
77
75
70
70
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
83
77
77
60
90
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
75
70
74
75
B.Com
Closed
81.5
70
65
73
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.A Programme
Closed
72
72
70
65
65
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
87
Closed
70
65
79
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
88
81
77
75
60
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75.5
68.5
70
67
70
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
84
81
78
73
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
81.5
75
70
74
85
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
60
70
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
79
75
72
65
76
B.Com
Closed
80.5
Closed
65
73
80
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
87
75
68
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.5
Closed
65
68
65
B.A (Hons) Journalism
85
78
Closed
70
60
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
80
70
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
75
73.5
70
60
75.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
50
70
B.Com
86
76
Closed
63
70
76
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
81
78
75
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
68
B.Com (Hons)
88
78
72
65
71
78
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.5
Closed
63
65
65
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
80
77
71
68
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
77
76
68
69
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
76
75
65
69
76
B.A (Hons) Sociology
84.5
74.5
Closed
69
60
74.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
71
63
70
78
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
69
76
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
68
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
49
70
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
75
68
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
77
76
68
69
Closed
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
78
76.5
70
67.5
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sociology
83
73
Closed
67
55
73
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
65
65
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
69
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
71
63
70
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
68
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
73.5
68
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
79.5
76
68
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
60
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Sociology
81
71
72.5
62
52
71
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
74
75
63
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
70
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
58.75
68
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
70
61.75
68.5
78
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
73
68
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
74
75
63
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
79.5
76
68
65
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
70
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
58.75
68
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
70
61.75
68.5
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
60
B.A (Hons) Sociology
78
68
71
61
52
68
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
65
65
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
76
75
65
69
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
70.75
62.75
69.75
78
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
77.5
76
69.5
67
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
70
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
73
Closed
64
55
73
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
59.75
68.75
76
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

