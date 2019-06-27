Bharati College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Bharati College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 88 85 80 80 90 B.A (Hons) English 90 88 85 85 80 90 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 72 72 70 70 76 B.A (Hons) History 78 74 76 72 68 78 B.A (Hons) Journalism 92 90 88 88 82 92 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 84 82 82 77 87 B.A (Hons) Psychology 96 94 95 92 86 96 B.Com 89 85 80 75 75 89 B.Com (Hons) 91 86 82 80 80 91 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 55 55 55 50 60 B.A (Hons) Sociology 89 85 86 85 79 89 B.A Programme 83 79 81 81 78 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 87 75 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) English 88 78 65 65 60 88 B.A (Hons) History Closed 70 70 64 60 60 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 70 70 68 70 76 B.A Programme 80 75 75 75 70 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86 81 80 75 70 70 B.A (Hons) Journalism 90 85 80 80 60 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 58 50 50 50 45 58 B.A (Hons) Psychology 91 87 85 85 80 86 B.A (Hons) Sociology 86 82 80 80 75 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 79 75 75 75 B.Com 88 81 77 70 75 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 88.5 87 Closed 73 70 75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 55 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 70 67 Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 85.5 82 80 75 75 B.A (Hons) Sociology 85.5 80 77 75 70 70 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 83 77 77 60 90 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 75 70 74 75 B.Com Closed 81.5 70 65 73 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.A Programme Closed 72 72 70 65 65 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 87 Closed 70 65 79 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism 88 81 77 75 60 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75.5 68.5 70 67 70 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 84 81 78 73 Closed B.Com (Hons) 90.5 81.5 75 70 74 85 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 68 60 70 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 79 75 72 65 76 B.Com Closed 80.5 Closed 65 73 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 87 75 68 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.5 Closed 65 68 65 B.A (Hons) Journalism 85 78 Closed 70 60 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 80 70 Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 75 73.5 70 60 75.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 60 50 70 B.Com 86 76 Closed 63 70 76 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 81 78 75 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 68 B.Com (Hons) 88 78 72 65 71 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 67 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.5 Closed 63 65 65 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 80 77 71 68 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 77 76 68 69 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 76 75 65 69 76 B.A (Hons) Sociology 84.5 74.5 Closed 69 60 74.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 71 63 70 78 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 60 69 76 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 68 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 59 49 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 75 68 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 77 76 68 69 Closed B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 78 76.5 70 67.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Sociology 83 73 Closed 67 55 73 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 49 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 63 65 65 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 60 69 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 71 63 70 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 73.5 68 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 79.5 76 68 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55 55 60 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Sociology 81 71 72.5 62 52 71 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 74 75 63 Closed Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 49 70 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 58.75 68 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 70 61.75 68.5 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 73 68 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 74 75 63 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 79.5 76 68 65 Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 49 70 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 58.75 68 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 70 61.75 68.5 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55 55 60 B.A (Hons) Sociology 78 68 71 61 52 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Bharati College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 63 65 65 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 76 75 65 69 Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 70.75 62.75 69.75 78 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 77.5 76 69.5 67 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 49 70 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 73 Closed 64 55 73 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 59.75 68.75 76 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.