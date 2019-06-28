Bharathidasan University BDU UG April results declared, how to check via website

Bharathidasan University UG April results 2019: The Bharathidasan University has declared the results for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) semester examinations for April. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website bdu.ac.in.

The results for B.Sc. (1991-2004 batches), (2005-2018 batches) were announced on June 28. Earlier, the results for Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) 2001 and 2008 batches were released on June 26, 2019.

Bharathidasan University UG April results released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bdu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Bharathidasan University

Bharathidasan University established in February 1982, and was named after the great revolutionary Tamil Poet, Bharathidasan (1891-1964). The motto of the University “We will create a brave new world” has been framed from Bharathidasan’s poetic words.