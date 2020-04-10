‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign launched for crowd sourcing of ideas

‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign has been launched for crowd sourcing of ideas ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign has been launched for crowd sourcing of ideas

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched a week-long ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign for crowd sourcing of ideas for improving online education ecosystem of India. “This campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions/ solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms,” said HRD minister.

The ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com and on Twitter by using # BharatPadheOnline up to April 16, 2020. While using Twitter one must tag @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank so that ideas can be notified to us, he added.

Pokhriyal said that students and teachers are our main target audience in it and he hoped that they will participate in this campaign wholeheartedly to improve the existing online education methods. “The students who are currently studying in schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms offering various courses etc on a daily basis,” the minister said.

They can share what is lacking in the existing online platforms and how we can make them more engaging.

The educators across the country can also come forward to contribute with their expertise and experience in the field of education. “A conversation can be initiated with them, asking them that what do they think an ideal online education ecosystem should look like? Or what are the limitations of the current online education scenario of India? What challenges they face in traditional classrooms that can be addressed through Online education,” Nishank said.

