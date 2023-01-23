Bharat Bhasker is the new Director of IIM-Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIMA) announced the appointment of Prof Bharat Bhasker who currently holds the position of Professor of Information Technology and Systems at IIM Lucknow as the Director of IIMA.

Professor Bhasker will assume the position with effect from March 1. In the interim, the Board of Governors has appointed Prof Arindam Banerjee as the Director-In-Charge for the period February 1 to February 28. The incumbent Prof Errol D’Souza’s term is ending January 31.

Until recently, he has also served a five-year term as the Director of IIM Raipur from March 2017 to March 2022.

Making the announcement, Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, IIMA Board of Governors, said, “I would like to congratulate and welcome Professor Bharat Bhasker as the new Director of IIMA. As a successful leader and a Professor of technology with experience of working in India and across the globe, I am confident that he will carry forward the legacy and lead the institute to newer horizons in today’s digital, globalised world.”

Speaking about Prof D’Souza’s term, the official statement issued by IIMA quoted Patel, “The Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIMA) is renowned for its rich legacy as a premier global management institution, which has been shaped by the leadership and wisdom of all its directors since inception, including Professor Errol D’Souza. I would like to thank him for his outstanding contributions to the Institute and its people during his tenure.”

The search cum selection committee was set up by the IIMA Board of Governors that shortlisted 13 candidates for the position. “All the IIMA faculty members who had applied for the position were interviewed, along with the external applicants. The selection committee had a detailed consultation with IIMA faculty members and other relevant stakeholders and conducted the final round of interviews. Based on the search and selection committee’s recommendations, the Board of Governors announced the appointment of Prof Bharat Bhasker as the next Director for the institute, during a meeting held today at the IIMA campus,” the statement further added.

Professor Bhasker is an experienced Information Technology leader with almost three decades of experience in industry, research, teaching, and consulting in India and globally.

Advertisement

Before joining IIM Raipur, he has been associated with IIM Lucknow for over two decades having served in various capacities including being the acting Director of IIM Lucknow for a period of five months during July and November 2015. He has also served as the Dean Planning and Development at IIM Sirmaur from 2003 to 2005.

He has been a Visiting Professor at ESSEC Business School, Paris, France and University of Texas, Dallas, USA. He was a Distinguished Professor at Chung- Ang University, Seoul, Korea, was a Research Professor at University of California, Riverside, USA and Adjunct Faculty at Information Systems, Univ. of Maryland, College Park.

Prof Bhasker has held senior positions with multiple organizations globally including the Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA, SYBASE Inc, MDL Information Systems amongst others. His areas of interest include IT Strategy, Digital Transformation, Electronic Commerce, Business Process Re-engineering, Business Analytics, Optimization, and Data Analysis. A BTech graduate from IIT Roorkee, Prof Bhasker obtained his MS and PhD from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA.