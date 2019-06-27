Bhagini Nivedita College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Bhagini Nivedita College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72
70
64
64
70
70
B.A (Hons) History
75
71
67
67
65
71
B.A Programme
72
68
63
63
63
63
B.A (Hons) Political Science
79
75
71
71
71
71
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
85
75
75
70
70
75
B.Com
84
80
71
71
71
75
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
90
85
75
75
75
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
78
72
68
68
68
68
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Sc.
78
72
68
68
68
68
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
80
75
70
65
65
70
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
88
85
75
75
75
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
76
72
68
68
68
68
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
76
72
68
68
68
68
B.A (Hons) Political Science
78
74
70
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72
70
64
64
70
70
B.A Programme
72
68
63
63
63
63
B.Com
84
80
71
71
71
75
B.A (Hons) History
73
70
66
66
64
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
76
70
65
55
60
65
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
73
69
65
65
65
65
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
73
69
65
65
65
65
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
85
82
72
72
72
82
B.A (Hons) History
70
68
64
64
62
68
B.A (Hons) Hindi
68
66
62
62
68
68
B.A Programme
67
65
61
61
61
61
B.A (Hons) Political Science
77.5
72
68
68
68
68
B.Com
79
75
68
68
68
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
84.66
81
70
70
70
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
71
68
63
63
63
63
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
75
65
60
50
55
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
63
63
63
63
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
71.5
67.75
67
67
67
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
66
62
62
60
66
B.A Programme
62
60
59
59
59
59
B.Com
Closed
72
65
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
64
62
60
60
64
64
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
72
60
55
48
50
55
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
84.33
80.33
69
69
69
80.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
62
62
62
62
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
67.66
62
62
62
62
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
60
58
58
58
60
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
67
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
59
Closed
57
56
59
B.Com
Closed
70.5
63.5
63
63
63
B.A Programme
61
55
52
50
50
50
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
58
54
45
49
54
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
80
65
65
65
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
61
61
61
61
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
61
61
61
61
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
58.5
61
Closed
55
58
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
58
56
56
56
56
B.A Programme
Closed
50
47
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
71
66
64
64
64
B.Com
Closed
70.5
Closed
58
58
62
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
53
52
50
50
54
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
84
Closed
60
60
60
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
60
60
60
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
60
60
60
60
B.Com
Closed
69
61.5
54
54
60
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
56
54
50
52
52
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
61
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
70.5
Closed
63
63
63
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
50
51
50
50
52
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
48
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
56
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
61
61
B.A Programme
Closed
43
43
43
43
43
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
50
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
55
B.A Programme
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
Closed
65
Closed
45
46
46
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
54
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
53
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
50
48
48
48
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
50
48
48
48
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
53
B.A Programme
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
Closed
63
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
54
Closed
45
45
45
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
55
Closed
46
46
46
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
55
B.A Programme
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
Closed
67
58
48
48
48
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

