Bhagini Nivedita College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Bhagini Nivedita College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

DU first cut off released check LIVE updates

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi 72 70 64 64 70 70 B.A (Hons) History 75 71 67 67 65 71 B.A Programme 72 68 63 63 63 63 B.A (Hons) Political Science 79 75 71 71 71 71 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 85 75 75 70 70 75 B.Com 84 80 71 71 71 75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 90 85 75 75 75 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 78 72 68 68 68 68 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Sc. 78 72 68 68 68 68 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 80 75 70 65 65 70 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 88 85 75 75 75 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 76 72 68 68 68 68 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 76 72 68 68 68 68 B.A (Hons) Political Science 78 74 70 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 72 70 64 64 70 70 B.A Programme 72 68 63 63 63 63 B.Com 84 80 71 71 71 75 B.A (Hons) History 73 70 66 66 64 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 76 70 65 55 60 65 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 73 69 65 65 65 65 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 73 69 65 65 65 65 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 85 82 72 72 72 82 B.A (Hons) History 70 68 64 64 62 68 B.A (Hons) Hindi 68 66 62 62 68 68 B.A Programme 67 65 61 61 61 61 B.A (Hons) Political Science 77.5 72 68 68 68 68 B.Com 79 75 68 68 68 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Physics 84.66 81 70 70 70 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 71 68 63 63 63 63 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 75 65 60 50 55 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 63 63 63 63 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 71.5 67.75 67 67 67 B.A (Hons) History Closed 66 62 62 60 66 B.A Programme 62 60 59 59 59 59 B.Com Closed 72 65 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi 64 62 60 60 64 64 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 72 60 55 48 50 55 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 84.33 80.33 69 69 69 80.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 62 62 62 62 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 67.66 62 62 62 62 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 60 58 58 58 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 67 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) History Closed 59 Closed 57 56 59 B.Com Closed 70.5 63.5 63 63 63 B.A Programme 61 55 52 50 50 50 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 58 54 45 49 54 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 80 65 65 65 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 61 61 61 61 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 61 61 61 61 B.A (Hons) History Closed 58.5 61 Closed 55 58 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 58 56 56 56 56 B.A Programme Closed 50 47 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 71 66 64 64 64 B.Com Closed 70.5 Closed 58 58 62 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 53 52 50 50 54 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 84 Closed 60 60 60 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 60 60 60 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 60 60 60 60 B.Com Closed 69 61.5 54 54 60 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 56 54 50 52 52 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A Programme 61 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 70.5 Closed 63 63 63 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 50 51 50 50 52 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 58 58 58 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 58 58 58 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 58 58 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 48 48 48 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 56 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 61 61 61 B.A Programme Closed 43 43 43 43 43 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 50 50 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 50 50 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 50 50 50 50 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 50 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 55 55 55 B.A Programme Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com Closed 65 Closed 45 46 46 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 54 Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 53 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 50 50 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 50 50 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 50 48 48 48 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 50 48 48 48 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 53 B.A Programme Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com Closed 63 Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 54 Closed 45 45 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 55 Closed 46 46 46 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 52 55 B.A Programme Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com Closed 67 58 48 48 48 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 58 58 58 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.