Why accommodation planning is critical to your study abroad journey

–Shrey Nagori

Pursuing an overseas degree has long been seen as a major milestone. For those planning to study abroad, securing a university offer and obtaining a study visa traditionally marked the end of uncertainty. However, another decision can shape student experiences just as much: booking the right place to live.

Global real estate shifts and international higher education trends have reshaped this journey. Students are now better informed and usually start their accommodation search months before they arrive. Their choice is influenced not only by their budget, but also by daily commute costs, neighbourhood safety and proximity to campus. These factors in turn shape their social life and overall living experience away from home.

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Research published by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) in 2026 found that 96% of surveyed domestic applicants in the UK planning to live away from home began exploring accommodation options over 3 months before moving in. Notably, 28% started before submitting university applications. These findings align with the leads and booking trends observed on Amber — a global online platform that helps students find and book long-term housing near their universities.

Across the UK and the US, amber sees maximum booking enquiries from January to April. amber’s internal data shows that students from India and Nigeria typically begin their search 4-5 months before arrival. In contrast, students from China may start planning much earlier, with searches beginning up to 10 months ahead of their intended arrival date.

Book early for better value, location and choice

Treating accommodation as an afterthought can create challenges across the entire study-abroad timeline. Students who proactively book at the right time avoid last-minute emergency expenses.

Peak intake seasons vary across study destinations. While the UK has its main intake in September, the US has it in August and Australia in February. For the UK and the US, students who book between January and April can save significantly on annual rent, access a wider variety of housing options closer to their universities, and reduce travel and living costs while enjoying better amenities.

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For instance, based on amber’s booking data, a student can save between £ 1,800 and £ 2,000 on annual contracts in the UK by booking early. In a high student-demand city like London, booking within the ideal window can save over £4,000.

Data across UK housing platforms and student cost benchmarks confirm that choosing accommodation closer to the university campus can save an additional £1,200-1,500 in annual commute costs.

Late bookings can be disadvantageous beyond price. As prime near-campus options sell out sooner, students are forced to consider distant suburbs. This results in lengthy daily commutes, higher transit fares, additional fatigue and potential safety concerns when returning from campus late at night.

PBSAs remain popular across global study destinations

Students across major study destinations choose between on-campus and off-campus housing, with Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) and private rentals as the predominant choices due to cost efficiency and convenience. “The moment I come back from my uni, I love to run to this amazing common space, de-stressing myself.

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Be it reading a novel, playing games with absolute strangers, or just lounging around and watching TV. This is the exact place I wanted to spend my Uni life in the UK,” says Mahika Agarwal, a student at Aston University in Birmingham, UK, residing in a PBSA.

In the UK, PBSA includes en-suite rooms, studios and shared living options, often offered on fixed-term contracts that cover utilities and are aligned with the academic year. For instance, Amber recorded 91.4% PBSA occupancy across major cities ahead of the September 2026 intake.

In the US, peak demand begins in January and runs through April for the autumn intake in August, with students primarily choosing between university residence halls, PBSA and shared apartments. Yardi Matrix reported that preliminary September 2026 data put booking occupancy at Yardi 200 schools at 94.5% for AY 2026-27, in line with September 2025.

In Australia, PBSA penetration stands at around 7% of university students, according to CBRE’s 2026 report. This share is expected to rise to about 9% by 2029. While the share appears low due to historical market reliance on private rentals, high demand drives Australian PBSA occupancy to 94-96% by the peak February intake.

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In Europe, student housing remains fragmented, with PBSA provision for Continental Europe at around 15%, according to JLL data. Continental European PBSA rents rose 9% in 2025-26, with supply shortages driving prices higher for late bookings, particularly in popular student cities.

Housing choices shape student wellbeing and social life

While the study-abroad journey is often measured by applications, offers, visas and enrolments, securing suitable accommodation directly impacts a student’s safety, independence and academic focus. Selecting the right location can simplify daily commutes and improve access to the city.

Proximity to university campuses considerably lowers the travel burden and helps students build social circles and support networks as they navigate a new life. Moreover, living alongside international peers in PBSAs increases exposure to other cultures.

As global regulatory frameworks and urban housing landscapes evolve, students, parents and education consultants must prioritise student housing in their approach. Integrating accommodation strategy early alongside academic admissions and visa preparation is fundamental to a safe, stable and successful overseas education.

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The author is the senior director of supply operations at Amber