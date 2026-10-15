Beyond JEE: IIT Madras documentary captures journeys of 17 students pursuing online BS degrees

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today released a documentary featuring the personal journeys of 17 students enrolled in its online BS degree programmes. The aim of the institute is to highlight how flexible learning can open up access to higher education for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

Titled Portrait of Many Faces, the documentary has been produced in partnership with Eros Universe and directed and edited by Shashwat Mookherjee, an alumnus of the programme. Filmed across India, it takes viewers into students’ homes and personal spaces, capturing their aspirations, family circumstances and the challenges they have navigated while pursuing higher education.

The film was screened on the IIT Madras campus on October 14 and 15 for students, faculty members, staff and researchers. It is available to watch free of charge on Eros Now.

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Speaking at a press conference on October 15, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute introduced its BS programmes to extend access to quality education beyond the conventional entrance examination route.

Citing Swami Vivekananda’s emphasis on taking education to those who cannot afford it, Kamakoti said more than 25% of students enrolled in the programme are below the poverty line. “These students could not have come to the IIT system through the normal JEE route. This programme has become a gateway for them to get quality education,” he said.

Through its online and flexible learning model, IIT Madras allows students to pursue its BS programmes without relocating to the campus or qualifying through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) route used for conventional IIT undergraduate admissions.

The institute offers four BS programmes: Data Science and Applications, Electronic Systems, Aeronautics and Space Technology, and Management and Data Science.

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The programmes combine online learning with in-person examinations at designated centres in India and abroad. Their multi-level structure allows students to progress through academic requirements towards certificates, diplomas and degrees.

According to IIT Madras, its BS in Data Science and Applications programme has more than 50,000 active students, making it one of the largest online degree programmes of its kind.

Vignesh Muthuvijayan, faculty coordinator of the IIT Madras BS degree programmes, said the documentary uses interviews and footage from students’ homes to show the circumstances in which they study.

The film focuses on experiences that can be overlooked in conventional accounts of academic success, including family responsibilities, financial constraints, personal sacrifices and the determination required to continue studying.

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The documentary also traces the journey of its director, Shashwat Mookherjee, who pursued the BS degree while working towards his ambition of becoming a filmmaker.

The programme’s flexible learning structure enabled him to develop his creative interests, establish and lead a film society, and later build a start-up at the intersection of visual effects (VFX), artificial intelligence and filmmaking.

His experience reflects one of the central themes of the documentary: the possibility of pursuing higher education alongside other professional and creative ambitions.