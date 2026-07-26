Beyond engineering, IITs offer foreign language courses

While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are recognised for engineering, technology and scientific research, several campuses also offer structured foreign language programmes aimed at students, professionals and lifelong learners. From French and German to Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish, these courses are designed to build linguistic skills alongside technical education.
Some programmes are conducted on campus through the institutes’ humanities departments or international relations offices, while others are available online through the NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms, making them accessible to learners across the country.
Here’s a look at the foreign language programmes offered by various IITs:
IIT Kanpur runs one of the oldest structured foreign language initiatives among the IITs through its Foreign Language Programme (FLP). Established in the institute’s early years and formally structured in the 1970s, the programme is coordinated by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and administered through the Centre for Continuing Education.
The institute offers French, German and Japanese at two levels — Basic (Level I) and Advanced (Level II). The programme is open to IIT Kanpur students, employees, as well as external candidates and is available in both online and offline modes. Participants who complete the course receive certificates.
IIT Delhi offers the Indian and Foreign Language Learning Programme (IFLLP) through its Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Office of International Relations.
The programme is open to IIT Delhi students, faculty, employees, alumni, family members of employees and non-IIT candidates. While the programme has offered multiple languages, including Spanish, the institute is offering French, German and Japanese for the 2026-27 academic session. Courses are conducted in classroom mode on the IIT Delhi campus, and certificates are awarded upon successful completion.
IIT Bombay offers language programmes through its Office of International Relations in French, German, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sanskrit, making it one of the widest language offerings among IITs.
Each course comprises 100 hours of instruction across Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced levels, divided into two modules. Classes are held twice a week during evening hours on campus. Certificates are issued after each module, subject to a minimum attendance requirement of 80 per cent. The programme is open to students, faculty, staff and family members of institute employees.
Unlike campus-based programmes, IIT Madras offers German language certificate courses through the NPTEL/SWAYAM platform. The courses are available at three levels — German I (A1), German II (A2) and German III (B1).
The online courses are free to enrol in and open to learners across India. Those seeking certification can appear for a proctored examination by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. Certificates issued carry the logos of IIT Madras and NPTEL and are electronically verifiable.
IIT Kharagpur offers German as an elective course for enrolled students through its Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The institute also offers an Advanced Level of Spoken Sanskrit course through the NPTEL/SWAYAM platform. The online course is open to the general public, with an optional certification examination available for Rs 1,000.
In collaboration with the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), IIT Hyderabad offers the Prathama-Diksha introductory Sanskrit certificate course.
The programme is open to students, faculty, staff and members of the public, and does not require prior knowledge of Sanskrit or the Devanagari script. The course fee is Rs 1,000, which includes study materials and textbooks. It also serves as the entry-level qualification for the advanced Dwitiya-Diksha diploma programme.
Apart from campus-based language programmes, several IITs have expanded access through NPTEL and SWAYAM, allowing learners from across the country to enrol in online language courses free of cost.
These include Introduction to Japanese Language and Culture by IIT Kanpur, German I, II and III by IIT Madras, and Advanced Level of Spoken Sanskrit by IIT Kharagpur. While enrolment is free, candidates who wish to obtain a certificate must register for a proctored examination by paying Rs 1,000.
With these offerings, IITs are broadening their academic ecosystem beyond STEM disciplines by promoting multilingual learning, international exposure and interdisciplinary education for both campus communities and the wider public.