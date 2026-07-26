Beyond engineering, IITs offer foreign language courses

While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are recognised for engineering, technology and scientific research, several campuses also offer structured foreign language programmes aimed at students, professionals and lifelong learners. From French and German to Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish, these courses are designed to build linguistic skills alongside technical education.

Some programmes are conducted on campus through the institutes’ humanities departments or international relations offices, while others are available online through the NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms, making them accessible to learners across the country.

Here’s a look at the foreign language programmes offered by various IITs:

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur runs one of the oldest structured foreign language initiatives among the IITs through its Foreign Language Programme (FLP). Established in the institute’s early years and formally structured in the 1970s, the programme is coordinated by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and administered through the Centre for Continuing Education.