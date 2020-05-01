Best courses and career options after Class 12 for Arts stream students

Here is a list of career options after pursuing humanities (representational image) Here is a list of career options after pursuing humanities (representational image)

Arts or humanities is one of three streams that students choose after class 10 — the other two being science and commerce. The stream is a combination of powerful and creative subjects including history, geography, philosophy, drawing and languages. It is a vast stream which offers diverse options in terms of courses. In this article, we will study the different courses and career that can be pursued after opting for arts or humanities students after class 12.

Students who want to pursue arts subjects in higher education should first choose between fine arts, visual arts, applied arts, and performing arts. Fine arts and visual arts are artistic and creative fields while performing arts demand skill of performing in front of an audience. Painting, animation, sculpting, etc are the sub-part of fine arts. Whereas, drama, acting, singing among others come under the umbrella of performing arts. On the other hand, applied arts include advertising, commercial design, commercial photography, fashion design, graphic design, etc.

After class 12, the students can opt for BA or BA (Hons) courses in any of the relevant subjects. After BA, students move on to do an MA course. Students who have an inclination towards teaching can also opt for BEd, then MEd, and so on.

All the options in the field of law are open for arts students. They can appear for the national level examination, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), and can go for LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB, etc. courses.

After passing class 12 from arts stream, students can also go for Hotel Management courses as well. Students can opt for Bachelor’s of Hotel Management (BHM), Bachelor’s of Management Studies (BMS) etc.

Other than the traditional courses, the students of arts stream can also opt for Journalism and Mass Communication, psychology, linguistics, filmmaking, advertising, etc. Those who wish to pursue design can go for Bachelor’s Product Design, Bachelor’s of Interior Designing, Bachelor’s of Fashion Communication etc. Majority of the students opt for a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA). This course is for the students who want to study about visual arts and performing arts.

After completing Class 12 in humanities, students can take up government jobs like in Indian Army of soldier clerk, Nursing Assistant, SSC Stenographer (Grade C and Grade D), Railway Clerks and Constables, RRB Group D for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade – IV, Assistant Postman, Trade Apprentice at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Assistant Manager and Assistant Accountant at Haryana Staff Selection Commission etc.

Another career options available after pursuing a degree in arts or humanities stream is teaching. Other options that are available to students who complete the degree in arts are wedding managers, writers, editor, web designer etc. Also, after pursuing a course in the arts, many students can pursue further higher studies including PhD in their key subject areas.

