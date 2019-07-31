Bengaluru is India’s best city for students, London tops global list: QS ranking 2018

Bengaluru has been rated as the best city in India for students by the QS Student City ranking 2018, in which London topped the global list. The ranking framework assessed universities on the basis of performance of universities, employers hiring, affordability of city, desirability, quality of life, and the diversity of student body.

Only two Indian cities made in the list of top 100 cities for students in the global rankings. India’s top city was Bengaluru at 81st spot, followed by Mumbai at 85th. In the national capital where thousands of students came to take admission could not make in the top 100 list. Delhi was placed in 113th, and Chennai at 115th rank in the global ranking 2018.

Bengaluru which is known as IT capital of India is also home to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Globally, Tokyo secured the second place in the global ranking followed by Seoul (10th), and Hongkong (14th).

London became the best city for students for the second consecutive year. London mayor Sadiq Khan told PTI, “The fact that London has again been ranked the best city in the world in which to be a student is fantastic news – and is no surprise given that London is home to world-leading higher education institutions and a vibrant cultural life.” He added, “This is further evidenced that London is open to students and talent from around the world.”

The number of Indian students coming to study in London registered a hike of 20 per cent in 2017-18, marking an increase from 4,545 in 2016-17 to 5,455 in 2017-18. However, the numbers are still below the mark than could be achieved from a large student market like India due to a less than attractive visa regime which puts some off from applying to the UK.

“We look forward to welcoming even more international bright minds to the capital to soak up the city’s culture and to take advantage of the many opportunities it offers,” said Lalage Clay, Director of Education and Talent at London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s official promotional agency and home of Study London.

The QS top 10 ranking includes some best cities in Europe- Munich (4th) and Berlin (5th), followed by the French capital Paris at the seventh place and Switzerland’s Zurich at eighth place. The Canadian city of Montreal (6th), Australia’s Sydney (9th) and South Korean capital Seoul (10th) complete the top 10.