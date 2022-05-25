Bengaluru: Headmasters show-caused, teachers terminated after 2 BBMP schools score zero percent in SSLC

Two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools in the city scored zero per cent in the recently-announced SSLC exam results. As many as 19 students from Murphy Town and two from K G Nagar BBMP school who appeared for the SSLC exam have failed.

This comes in the backdrop of an improvement in the overall pass percentage this year compared to previous years, barring 2021 when due to the pandemic the government passed all the students. The pass percentage for 2022 stood at 71.27 per cent, compared to 50.16 per cent (2020), 52 per cent (2019) and 51 per cent (2018). In fact, the K G Nagar school got zero per cent for the second time after 2020.

According to Umesh D S, assistant commissioner of education at BBMP, the funds allocated for improving BBMP schools are insufficient. “We received around Rs 100 crore this year and only Rs 70 crore has been utilised. Out of which, Rs 22 crore was allocated for the salaries of the teachers and the rest was for infrastructure. A lot of these teachers are outsourced through an agency and none of the teachers have made efforts to improve the standard of education, despite working for many years,” said Umesh.

Murphy Town BBMP school, located in UIsoor, is predominantly a region with a Tamil-speaking population. According to Abdul Raheem, headmaster of the school, the students find it difficult to comprehend Kannada subjects and tend to perform poorly.

“Since all students who are enrolled in this BBMP school are children of Tamil speaking parents who are migrant labourers, they hardly make an effort to understand Kannada. In fact, out of the 19 students, 10 are boys who are involved in mean jobs. They also work as drum beaters during funerals and that becomes an excuse for them to bunk school for 15 days. Meanwhile, girls are also engaged in domestic work, leaving them very little time in the morning to study. These factors have reflected very poorly on their academic performance,” said Raheem who is confident of improving the quality of education of the students in the current academic year.

The BBMP, however, has issued a showcause notice to the headmasters of both the schools and have also terminated the services of the teachers. “We have issued a showcause notice demanding an explanation for the poor academic performance. We have also marked the BBMP schools that have recorded a pass percentage of less than 50% and have asked them to improve. We are making efforts to introduce smart classrooms, improve civic infrastructure and enhance the housekeeping system from this academic year,” said Umesh.

Byraveshwarnagar BBMP school recorded the highest pass percentage of 91.52% with 27 distinction holders, followed by Herohalli that recorded a pass percentage of 90% with 21 students scoring distinction. The students who failed will be appearing for supplementary examinations that will begin on June 27.