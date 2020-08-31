Bengal: Three Visva-Bharati varsity officials dismissed for ‘tampering’ with minutes

The council, in an emergency meeting, dismissed all three with immediate effect. It comes just three days before Sen's retirement. (File)

Three senior officials of Visva-Bharati University, including former acting vice-chancellor Sabujkali Sen, have been dismissed for allegedly tampering with a resolution recorded during the institute’s executive council meeting in 2018.

The EC took the decision on Friday evening based on the recommendations made by the one-man Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya Committee.

Justice Bhattacharya went through the findings of another inquiry committee in the case that had found Sen and two others guilty of tampering “with the recording of an EC meeting held in February 2018″.

According to an EC member, former officiating registrar Sougata Chattopadhyay and ex-finance officer Samit Roy were the others removed. The council, in an emergency meeting, dismissed all three with immediate effect. It comes just three days before Sen’s retirement.

Sen was appointed the officiating V-C on February 2, 2018, days after Prof Swapan Dutta retired. Her tenure was set to last only for a few days. Sen, with the help of Chattopadhyay and Roy, allegedly “tampered with the minutes of the meeting” to extend her term. Sen termed the decision as “vindictive”.

