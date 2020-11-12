Bengal scraps pre-board exam this year

The students will be allowed to directly appear for the examinations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the government has decided not to hold selection (pre-board) examinations for students scheduled to write the state board’s Class 10 and Class 12 examinations next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The students will be allowed to directly appear for the examinations.

She announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting.

Educational institutes in the state have remained closed since March, when the national lockdown was imposed.

Though digital classes have resumed, many students have not been able to attend classes because they either do not own smartphones or lack access to the internet.

Banerjee had earlier said her administration would think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15, “depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time”.

The government’s decision comes amid speculation that the CBSE)may change the schedule of its Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2021 because of the pandemic.

