Bengal JEE set to be held on July 17

EVEN AS the state board exams have been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 situation, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 17. WBJEE Board chairman Malayendu Saha on Wednesday announced that total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examinations across 274 centres for undergraduate engineering courses.

“This is going to be the first offline examination to be held this year in the state. It poses a challenge for us but we are confident of holding the exam, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and taking full care of safety measures of candidates and those involved in the examination process,” Saha told a news conference.

The WBJEE was earlier scheduled to be held on July 11 but was postponed by six days with the hope that the pandemic situation would improve. This year, around 40 per cent of the candidates are from outside the state.

The WBJEE board chairman added that there will be a minimum distance of 4-5 feet between the seats of two candidates. “We also plan to declare the results by August 14 and complete the counselling process in three phases by September 15.

This time the exam is scheduled on a Saturday, instead of the usual practice of holding it on a Sunday. This is being done in view of the availability of transport amid the ongoing restrictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the board will also conduct 11 different entrance examinations this year, including the entrance exams of Presidency University for entry into UG and PG courses that will be held on August 7 and 8.

After getting feedback from parents, students and general public, the West Bengal government had cancelled stare board examinations for this year in view of the Covid-19 situation. The state had also cancelled the class 11 examinations, saying all students would be promoted to class 12.