West Bengal forms committee to chalk out roadmap of Sanskrit learning centres

West Bengal government will form a committee to chalk out the roadmap for Sanskrit learning centres known as ‘tolls’, Education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.

The Sanskrit learning centres will be administered through the Sanskrit Parishad, Chatterjee told reporters here after meeting teachers (pandits) of such centres who are getting financial support from the government.

“All issues relating to improvement and infrastructure development has been discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by officials of the Education department,” he said.

He said a committee will be formed with the involvement of Sanskrit College and University to first chalk out the academic and administrative roadmap of the Sanskrit learning centres (tolls).

Once the roadmap is charted in consultation with all stakeholders, a Sanskrit Parishad will be formed to run the centres, located in different parts of the state and running for centuries in a not-so-organised manner. The Sanskrit Parishad will administer these centres, the minister said.

The Parishad will be under the aegis of Sanskrit College and University. There are hundreds of tolls in the state where students enrol to learn Sanskrit and puja rituals.