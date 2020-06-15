Bengal: CM to take call on varsity exam plan, says Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take a final call on this. Partha Chatterjee said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take a final call on this.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said that vice-chancellors of state universities have submitted a resolution on the modalities of holding the final semester exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take a final call on this.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chatterjee said all stakeholders are of the opinion that the health and safety of students, teachers and non-teaching staff cannot be compromised in any way.

“The education department will soon issue an advisory for universities and affiliated colleges on this. However, it will not interfere in the autonomy of such institutions,” he said.

The education minister said state universities are also in touch with its counterparts outside West Bengal to get an idea about how they are planning their academic activities for this year.

