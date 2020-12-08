Bengal Board schools to promote students of Classes 6 to 9 without exams

Students from classes 6 to 9 affiliated under WBBSE will be promoted without exams. Image source: Representational image/ file

The students from classes 6 to 9 affiliated under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be promoted to the next class without any evaluation this year. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in its notification mentioned that the decision has been taken taking cognizance of the pandemic situation.

The circular stated, “Whenever the school shall open and start the class regularly, the teachers must revise the full syllabus of the previous class in the interest of the students before starting the syllabus of present class.”

Also, the board has requested to arrange mock tests for class 10 (madhyamik) aspirants as no selection test will be conducted this year. The Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) aspirants will also take the exams directly.

Meanwhile, there are concerns among certain sections whether the exams will be held on time, the dates of which will be announced later. Last year, three papers of the Higher Secondary exams could not be conducted, and the students were awarded grace marks for those papers.

The schools in West Bengal will remain closed till the pandemic situation improves. “If any decision has to be taken, it can be only done by the chief minister,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee earlier said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd