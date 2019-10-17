Behind the JNU deadlock: Matter of notification

Behind Wednesday’s crisis is the matter of “notification” of the JNU Students’ Union. The Dean of Student Umesh Kadam maintains that since the last union was not notified due to violation of Lyngdoh Committee Regulations (LCR), and the current JNUSU is yet to be notified, the office should be locked.

Advertising

But there’s a question mark on the issue of notification of the JNUSU. The controversy began after last September’s JNUSU polls.

As per LCR, candidates are required to submit audited accounts of their expenditure within two weeks of declaration of results.

In October last year, Kadam issued a letter saying the bills the four winners submitted were not in proper format, since they did not factor in GST.

Advertising

The JNUSU had said they submitted their bills in the same format since 2012, when the LCR came into effect, and the DoS had never raised a query earlier.

Due to this, the administration did not “notify” the JNUSU all through last year, and refrained from inviting them to Academic Council meetings.

This year, JNUSU has not yet been notified due to the case in the Delhi High Court, where two students alleged LCR was not followed during polls.