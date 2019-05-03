Behind early Class 12 CBSE result this year: High Court order on re-evaluation

This year, results for the Class XII board examination were declared less than a month after the last examination was conducted. On Thursday, CBSE officials stated that the board had declared the Class XII results in “record time” — the last examination had been conducted 28 days ago, on March 4.

“We conducted the examinations earlier because of the Delhi High Court’s directives. From now on, we will begin the examination from February 15 every year. The court’s direction is that the process of revaluation be completed quickly to smoothen the Delhi University admission process, which is why we put in so much effort to quicken the process,” said CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma.

The High Court directives came after a student was denied admission to Lady Shri Ram College for Women last year because of delayed re-evaluation by the board, despite scoring the requisite marks to get admission through the first cut-off list. The student, who had originally secured 95.25%, qualified for admission in the college’s BA (Honours) History programme after her score was increased to 96.5% post re-evaluation. However, her re-evaluation was completed by the CBSE, two weeks after admission to the course was closed.

The court later directed the college to grant admission to the student and told Delhi University to create an extra seat for the purpose, if required. It also directed the board and the varsity to devise a method so that the revaluation process is completed before the cut-off date prescribed by the university for admission is released.

According to CBSE officials, in order to speed up the evaluation process, 1,01,100 evaluators were engaged in correcting 67 lakh answer books — a 40% increase in the number of evaluators. The online application process for verification of marks will begin Saturday.