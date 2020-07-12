‘Scored 100% marks with self-study, NCERT books,’ says Haryana Board 10th topper Rishita Rohilla

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: Topper Rishita Rohilla with her parents Naresh Kumar and Vicky Devi. Image source: Shared by her father HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: Topper Rishita Rohilla with her parents Naresh Kumar and Vicky Devi. Image source: Shared by her father

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The topper of the Haryana Board class 10 achieved 100 per cent marks this year, with 100 in English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Music, and 97 in Hindi. According to the topper Rishita Rohilla, “The 100 per cent score was possible because of self-study, hard work, proper strategy, and thorough study of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books. I regularly studied for 5 to 6 hours, and followed the school notes thoroughly.” According to her, she scored 97 in Hindi because of certain errors in the grammar portion.

Rishita, who hails from the suburban town Narnaund in Hisar, said the lack of access to coaching did not affect her preparation. “I did not take any private tutions or follow the online learning platforms, though it has become a norm now,” the topper shared.

Rishita plans to opt for science and pursue the medical profession in future. A student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, the 16-year-old said, “I always wanted to be a doctor, to serve society and the needy.”

Regarding preparation, she commented, “I will register in the online classes for the preparation of medical entrance exam- NEET, though my first priority is class 11 and 12.” The topper wishes to pursue medical degree from AIIMS, New Delhi.

Rishita’s father Naresh Kumar is a Junior Auditor in the co-operative department in Haryana government, and her mother Vicky Devi is a primary teacher in the same school from where she studied.

