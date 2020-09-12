Beginning Sept 22, GNDU students to appear in online exams from home

The students will respond to the test email sent by the college four days before the examination.

With universities across Punjab getting a go ahead to conduct exit classes exams, the Guru Nanak Dev University has decided to hold the examination online. Students will appear in these exams from their homes.

“We have to leave it to students because there is no other way. They will download question paper and then upload the answer sheets. This arrangement is to keep students safe from Covid-19. Exams will start from September 22 and conclude on October 10,” said Controller Examination, GNDU, Manoj Kumar.

The practical examinations will also be conducted through online viva-voce/presentation.

Further, colleges affiliated to the university will prepare a list of registered email IDs of their students and will send test emails on their email IDs by sending a sample copy of instructions to the students four days before the exam and would demand acknowledgement from students.

In the case of no response from the students, the concerned college will call the student to resolve the issue. In the test mails, the colleges will also send sample of answer sheet (as attached) to students to inform them about the format of the answer sheet.

The students will respond to the test email sent by the college four days before the examination. In case of any problem, they will have to consult their college. Students will access the question paper from their email IDs (as given to the college) 15 minutes before the exam.

Then they will attempt the questions only on A4 size sheets. The number of pages cannot exceed 20. While submitting, students have to sign on title page of the answer sheet and write roll no/subject/subject code/name of the college.

The time for attempting the question paper will be 2 hours. The principals of respective colleges will send question papers 15 minutes before the start of the exam to the students.

At the end of the exam, students will be given 30 minutes to send/upload the scanned/cam-scanned copies or images/photos of their answer sheets (in readable form) on the college’s official email ID in a single PDF file. This whole process from start to end will be of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The college will also appoint the two or three invigilators according to the strength of the class and prepare the WhatsApp group (for emergency) of these students.

In case of any issues, the student will be allowed to call the invigilator or send a message on the WhatsApp group prepared by the college.

After submitting the scanned copies of the answer sheets, the student have been told to keep the hard copy in their safe custody and provide the same to the university, if demanded.

Colleges will also be responsible to check the quality of answer sheets uploaded by the students and they can demand another copy from the student, in case of any issue regarding illegibility.

