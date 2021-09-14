Before JEE Main 2021 result is declared, here’s last year’s cut-off for top NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main 2021 result on the official website. Candidates can check the result by logging into the portal using their application number and date of birth. Candidates will find the subject wise NTA score, overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank (if applicable) and other details mentioned in their JEE Main result.

Recommended: [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor]

Candidates will be able to apply for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 other-government funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs) on the basis of their JEE Main scores 2021. It is crucial for candidates to know the ranks at which admission can be availed in these institutes so that they can plan their admissions well. This can be checked from the previous years’ JEE Main cut-offs.

What is the JEE Main cut-off

The closing rank at which candidates can get admissions to the NITs, IIITs or GFTIs is known as the JEE Main cut-off for these institutes. This cut-off is released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the online mode at the end of each counselling round. Various factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021, total applicants for the institute, seat intake, category, and others determine the cutoff.

Candidates can check the JEE Main previous year’s cut-off for top NITs from the table below to get an idea about the ranks required for admission.

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for top NITs

NIT Tiruchirappalli Course Quota Gender Gen- CR CSE AI Male 781 HS Male 4728 ECE AI Male 3022 HS Male 8128 ME AI Male 6591 HS Male 17694 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal CSE AI Male 1324 HS Male 3115 ECE AI Male 4151 HS Male 8383 ME AI Male 9668 HS Male 14004 NIT Karnataka, Warangal CSE AI Male 1541 HS Male 2043 ECE AI Male 4671 HS Male 4689 ME AI Male 9961 HS Male 11719

(Acronyms: AI=All India Quota, HS=Home State Quota, Gen- CR=General Category Closing Rank)