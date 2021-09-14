scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Before JEE Main 2021 result is declared, here’s last year’s cut-off for top NITs

Various factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021, total applicants for the institute, seat intake, category, and others determine the cut-off.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 11:58:03 am
jee main cut-offcut-off is released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the online mode at the end of each counselling round. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main 2021 result on the official website. Candidates can check the result by logging into the portal using their application number and date of birth. Candidates will find the subject wise NTA score, overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank (if applicable) and other details mentioned in their JEE Main result.

Candidates will be able to apply for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 other-government funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs) on the basis of their JEE Main scores 2021. It is crucial for candidates to know the ranks at which admission can be availed in these institutes so that they can plan their admissions well. This can be checked from the previous years’ JEE Main cut-offs.

Read |JEE Advanced 2021 registration delayed, likely to begin today

What is the JEE Main cut-off

The closing rank at which candidates can get admissions to the NITs, IIITs or GFTIs is known as the JEE Main cut-off for these institutes. This cut-off is released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the online mode at the end of each counselling round. Various factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021, total applicants for the institute, seat intake, category, and others determine the cutoff.

Candidates can check the JEE Main previous year’s cut-off for top NITs from the table below to get an idea about the ranks required for admission.

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for top NITs

NIT Tiruchirappalli
Course Quota Gender Gen- CR
CSE AI Male 781
HS Male 4728
ECE AI Male 3022
HS Male 8128
ME AI Male 6591
HS Male 17694
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
CSE AI Male 1324
HS Male 3115
ECE AI Male 4151
HS Male 8383
ME AI Male 9668
HS Male 14004
NIT Karnataka, Warangal
CSE AI Male 1541
HS Male 2043
ECE AI Male 4671
HS Male 4689
ME AI Male 9961
HS Male 11719

(Acronyms: AI=All India Quota, HS=Home State Quota, Gen- CR=General Category Closing Rank)

 

