Before JEE Main 2021 result is declared, here’s last year’s cut-off for top NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main 2021 result on the official website. Candidates can check the result by logging into the portal using their application number and date of birth. Candidates will find the subject wise NTA score, overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank (if applicable) and other details mentioned in their JEE Main result.
Candidates will be able to apply for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 other-government funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs) on the basis of their JEE Main scores 2021. It is crucial for candidates to know the ranks at which admission can be availed in these institutes so that they can plan their admissions well. This can be checked from the previous years’ JEE Main cut-offs.
What is the JEE Main cut-off
The closing rank at which candidates can get admissions to the NITs, IIITs or GFTIs is known as the JEE Main cut-off for these institutes. This cut-off is released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the online mode at the end of each counselling round. Various factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021, total applicants for the institute, seat intake, category, and others determine the cutoff.
Candidates can check the JEE Main previous year’s cut-off for top NITs from the table below to get an idea about the ranks required for admission.
JEE Main 2020 cut-off for top NITs
|NIT Tiruchirappalli
|Course
|Quota
|Gender
|Gen- CR
|CSE
|AI
|Male
|781
|HS
|Male
|4728
|ECE
|AI
|Male
|3022
|HS
|Male
|8128
|ME
|AI
|Male
|6591
|HS
|Male
|17694
|NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
|CSE
|AI
|Male
|1324
|HS
|Male
|3115
|ECE
|AI
|Male
|4151
|HS
|Male
|8383
|ME
|AI
|Male
|9668
|HS
|Male
|14004
|NIT Karnataka, Warangal
|CSE
|AI
|Male
|1541
|HS
|Male
|2043
|ECE
|AI
|Male
|4671
|HS
|Male
|4689
|ME
|AI
|Male
|9961
|HS
|Male
|11719
(Acronyms: AI=All India Quota, HS=Home State Quota, Gen- CR=General Category Closing Rank)
-