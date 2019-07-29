B.Ed, D.El.Ed certificates to go online, HRD launches portal

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched an online portal which will allow the students who have cleared teacher education degrees or courses including B.El.Ed, D.El.Ed, B.Ed, M.Ed etc to get their certificates online. Students who have studied in any part of the country need to get their verified before applying for a teaching job, the process used to be done manually. Now with the help of the portal, candidates can get their certificates online within three-five days.

Students seeking to obtain certificates need to mention their information at the official website, ncte.gov.in/optrms. The portal is called online teacher-pupil registration management system (OPTRMS). Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for each certificate, as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) – certifying body.

The process of getting the certificates is voluntary and the offline process will still continue to take place. Also, the certificates will be generated for only those degrees which are recognised by the NCTE. This, as per officials, will enable to track down fake entries, if any, faster.

Meanwhile, the HRD has also announced to change the curriculum for BEd programmes. Four-year integrated BEd and BEd counselling will be announced soon, as per the HRD. A committee will analyse and update the ongoing syllabus as well.

According to officials statistics, there are 19,000 B.Ed colleges in the country and 90 lakh teachers. The NCTE had also announced its plan to make at least one BEd institute as a model institute in every district of the country.

The NCTE which recently turned 25 has also sought entries from such different institutes for the nation’s first award for teacher educator. The NCTE chairperson, Satbir Bedi said, “There are wards for teachers but not for those who educate teachers. Through these first-ever awards, we wish to award the teacher trainers too.” The entries for the awards across categories is open and will close on August 16.