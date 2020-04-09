Certified Public Accountant exam to held in India from June 1

The application process is still on (Express Photo by Rohit Jain / Representational image) The application process is still on (Express Photo by Rohit Jain / Representational image)

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) will conduct the US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam in India from June 1. The exam will be held across 8 centers. This is the first time that the exam will be held in India and it will be held on bi-annually — in June and September, as per the AICPA.

The exam will have four sections — auditing and attestation (AUD), business environment and concepts (BEC), financial accounting and reporting (FAR) and regulation (REG). Candidates will have to pass every section within 18 months. To pass a section, one needs to score 75 marks, each.

Read| Class 12 students can apply for IIM-Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management, know details

In the first year, the exam will be held twice in a year — once in September and the other in June. In other countries the exam is conducted four times a year. The final call to make it on having two or four cycles a year in India will be taken from next year. Since the academic processes across the world have been put on halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the exam dates might change too, however, there is no final decision yet.

Read| Have business acumen? Try out these new-age short online courses offered by top foreign universities

For the September exam, the application window will open from June 10 to June 30. Those who clear the exam will have the right to practice in India as well as the USA, considering they have other visa-related formalities cleared.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd