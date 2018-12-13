Be job providers not seekers: Manish Sisodia tells students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday urged the students to be job providers and not job seekers. He was speaking at the fifth convocation of the Delhi Technological University where a total of 2099 degrees were conferred. Two chancellors medals and 43 vice chancellor medals were also awarded at the event.

“The nation expects you to be job providers, that’s the greatest need of the country today,” Sisodia said, while addressing the students here. He stressed that top brass institutes such as IITs, DTUs should take a resolution that the students passing out will majorly be job providers, not job seekers.

DTU’s vice chancellor Yogesh Singh urged the students to always remember their responsibilities towards the nation and to never indulge in any activity which is not in the interest of the country.

Earlier, this week students who have enrolled into BTech evening shift course at DTU demanded the course be converted into full-time, alleging the varsity did not inform them that it was part-time. According to a varsity official, the evening shift course was earlier open to only diploma holders and candidates having work experience. It has been running for the last 40 years.

However, the norms were changed in 2017 after it was found that some candidates were furnishing fake work experience certificates or false documents, he said. Students said they discovered about the nature of their course only after filing RTIs. They had filed an RTI in June when they were informed it was a full-time course. But, in response to another RTI in September, it was stated that BTech evening was a part-time course of four-year duration.

At the event, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, the Chancellor of DTU emphasised on preparing individuals for contributing to social issues, like healthcare, environment, cyber security and artificial intelligence. “Your mind is a powerhouse of energy and unrealised potential. With your skills, knowledge and creative energies, you must offer a part of your life for changing other lives. If each one of you is able to bring a positive change in one person’s life, imagine the high surge of overall accomplishment that you shall bring to yourself, your family members, friends and your university,” he said. He advised the university to keep revising its syllabus in order to cope with the demands of highly competitive industry.

UGC chairman Prof D P Singh said the Higher Education Institutions should come up with solutions to combat pollution and provide environmental sustainability. “Excellence does not come by accidents rather it is a process of striving to better oneself,” he said.