BCI extends AIBE application deadline, exam on October 24

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE-16) to September 15. The online registration process began on December 26. Earlier, the BCI had extended the last date for application till August 20. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date for online fee submission is September 20 and the last date for completion of the online form is September 25, 2021. As per the notification, the admit cards for the AIBE exam will be released on October 4 and the exam will be conducted on October 24.

“*Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained,” the official notification reads.

The council, in a press note, said that the extension was granted on the request received from many quarters, including various Bar Councils, advocates and even from many students whose final year LLB examinations got delayed due to the pandemic and Covid situation.