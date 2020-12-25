scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
BCECEB ITICAT result 2020 released, steps to download rank card

ITICAT result 2020: The Bihar ITICAT result is available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | December 25, 2020 3:27:54 pm
ITICAT result 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 at its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Those who appeared for the exam can download their rank card from the official website. Based on merit, candidates will have to participate in the online counselling. The details of counselling have not been released yet.

ITICAT result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the ITICAT rank card link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials, the result will appear, download

Recently, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for ITI students and offer them future-ready skills. The govt aims to affect 1.20 lakh students in around 3000 ITIs through the initiative.

