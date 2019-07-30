BCECE Bihar result, merit list 2019 declared: How to download, what next

BCECE Bihar result, merit list 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the result and merit list for the combined entrance test conducted for admission to bachelor’s level courses including paramedical, pharmacy, and engineering degree courses at its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on June 29 and 30 across various centres in the state. Based on the exams, a merit list has been released. Those who have made it to the list will have to appear for counselling. The list released is for polytechnic, engineering, medical and paramedical exams.

BCECE Bihar result, merit list 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BCECE rank card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the course you appeared for

Step 5: Enter credentials to log-in

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates who successfully complete the counselling and pay the fee will get admission. The dates of counselling, however, are not released yet. Based on the rank candidates will get admission in the state-based government colleges.