BCECE 2019 scrapped; admission through JEE, NEET

BCECE: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has scrapped the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam (BCECE) 2019. From now onwards, the entrance to medical and engineering colleges in the state will be conducted through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main exams, respectively, both of which are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

While the NTA is already conducting JEE Main 2019, the NEET UG registrations have been closed. Since JEE Main will be conducted twice a year, the candidates will not have to waste another year.

BCECE was conducted to enrol students in state-level engineering and medical colleges. The BCECEB in an official notification has said, “This is to notify all stakeholders that 2019 onwards, admission to state universities, colleges and institutions will be conducted through NEET and JEE Main for medical and engineering entrances and the state level exam, BCECE has been scrapped.”