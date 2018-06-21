BCECE 2018 result: How to check at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE 2018 result: Keep your roll number handy and view the result on the official website BCECE 2018 result: Keep your roll number handy and view the result on the official website

BCECE 2018 result: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has on June 20 declared the result of BCECE 2018. Candidates who were awaiting the result of the BCECE exam can check at the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECE 2018 was conducted on April 29 and 30. Along with the BCECE result, the merit list has also been released. With this, the counselling procedure will begin, the schedule and dates for which will be published later on the website.

The BCECEB conducts exams across the state every year for admission in various professional courses in medical, engineering and agriculture streams. The successful candidates will not get admissions in the colleges under the government of Bihar. The merit list is declared separately for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) group, PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology), and Agriculture Science.

BCECE 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above to view the document of BCECE 2018 merit list.

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the right side, click on the ‘BCECEB’ result link

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying the roll numbers of the successful candidates

Step 4: Keep your roll number handy and view the result

The document contains merit list for all categories (PCM, PCB, CBA, PCA, MBA, and MCA) which can be searched via roll number. The entrance exam was marred with controversy when a women appearing for a competitive exam in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district was allegedly told by the invigilators to snip off the sleeves of their dresses in “full public view” as a disciplinary measure. The footage of this incident was flashed on regional news channels, sparking outrage by local people and the parents of the women, he said.

